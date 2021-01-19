Temple “Tem” Carpenter III sees challenges ahead for the city of Longview, thanks to the ways COVID-19 has affected revenues. He hopes his “fresh eyes” will help the city as it addresses those issues.
“I’m all in with Longview,” said Carpenter, 61, who is a commercial sales representative at McCoy’s Building Supply. “I could live anywhere in the world in my profession. I chose to be here.”
Carpenter has filed to run for the District 1 seat on the Longview City Council. Ed Moore, who is completing his second term representing District 1, has announced he is not seeking reelection.
That announcement sealed Carpenter’s decision to run, he said, but he’s not new to city government. He serves on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and previously was chairman of the building standards commission.
He said he also is a graduate of Leadership Longview. Working with those boards has familiarized him with multiple departments within the city.
“I’ve always been about service, both at church and work and home and everything I do,” Carpenter said. He said he’s been a lifelong resident of District 1. He and his wife, Sandra, have been married for 40 years.
COVID-19 has especially affected the city’s sales tax revenues, and Carpenter said he wants to “hold the line” on property tax revenues.
“That’s kind of a two-edged sword. One of the things that concerns me is we’ve just got to be able to keep the level of services, but we’ve also got to be really responsible to the taxpayers,” he said.
The 2018 bond package also is important, he said.
“We’ve also got to ensure that the bond issue work is completed on time and within budget,” Carpenter said. “That’s something that’s near and dear to my heart.”
Affordable housing is another issue that’s important to him.
“I’m going to be very pro-development. The reason I’m going to be pro-development — I’m a firm believer in a little program that’s called heads on beds. Housing is very important, and we’ve got some issues I hope get addressed,” he said.
He described the growth taking place around Longview, in Diana, Gilmer, Hallsville and Kilgore.
“There’s a lot of property (in Longview) that could be put on the tax rolls if we built the right products at the right price points,” Carpenter said, which would create a variety of revenues for the city.
He said he’s not running for office as a “maverick.” His focus is on the district, he said.
“To approach it from a servant attitude and try to listen and be willing to ask and learn — that’s pretty much my platform.”
Filing for open seats at cities and schools across the state continues through Feb. 12. The last day to register to vote is April 1. Early voting is set April 19 to 27, and Election Day is May 1.