The Gregg County Republican Party has scheduled two events in February for the public to meet candidates for Gregg County races in the March primaries.
A meet-and-greet will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Barron’s at 405 W. Loop 281 in Longview.
Another meet-and-greet is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Bodacious Bar-B-Q at 7180 Texas 42 North at Interstate 20.
Gregg County Republican Party Chairman Gary Nice said he also is working to schedule a similar event later this month and will provide details at a later date.
“We welcome all candidates to come,” Nice said. “At both, alcoholic drinks, beverages and food will be provided.”