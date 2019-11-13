Five days into the open filing period for the March primaries have yielded no surprise candidates in Gregg County and one Harrison County candidate seeking a post currently held by a county commissioner who hasn't yet filed for reelection.
Nine men have made official their intent to seek the Republican nomination for nine seats in Gregg County, while seven people have filed to seek the Republican nomination for seats in Harrison County.
Each Gregg County Republican candidate is an incumbent or appointee, except for Floyd Wingo, who made good on his promise several months ago to seek the Pct. 3 commissioner’s seat held by Gary Boyd.
Boyd announced in August that he won’t seek reelection.
Meanwhile, no one has filed to seek the Democratic nomination in any Gregg County race, Democratic Party County Chairman Jim Cogar said Wednesday. He said he expects that Pct. 4 Constable Danny Craig will seek reelection, though he's yet to file.
"It's going to be a dull Democratic primary," Cogar said.
Similarly, Harrison County Democratic Party Chairwoman Maxine Golightly reported no filings as of yet.
The filing deadline for both party primaries is Dec. 9.
Incumbent Republicans who have filed for Gregg County offices are 124th District Judge Alfonso Charles, Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney, Sheriff Maxey Cerliano, Tax Assessor-Collector Kirk Shields and Pct. 2 Constable Billy Fort, according to Republican Party County Chairman Gary Nice.
Also, Pct. 1 Constable Mike Grisham and Pct. 3 Constable John Slagle are seeking Republican nominations for their jobs. Grisham and Slagle were appointed as constables earlier this year by the Gregg County Commissioners Court after the resignation of former constables James Plumlee in Pct. 1 and Daniel Morgan in Pct. 3.
Nice is seeking election as Gregg County Republican Party chairman. He was appointed to the job Oct. 31 by a party executive committee to replace Tracy Vincent, who resigned last month.
In addition, Cogar is not seeking reelection and is hopeful that someone will file to replace him.
"I'm getting most of my precinct chair applications in, but we need a (Democratic Party) chair," Cogar said, adding, "They'll be unopposed, so they'll win the primary."
In Harrison County, Republican Party Chairman Lee Lester reported that incumbents who filed on Saturday — the first day of open filing — were: Sheriff Tom McCool, Tax Assessor-Collector Veronica King, Pct. 1 Constable John Hickey Sr., Pct. 4 Constable Darryl Griffin and Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Nancy George.
Robert Bryan, a former Department of Public Safety State Trooper and local business owner, filed Saturday for the Pct. 1 commissioner's seat currently held by William Hatfield. Hatfield hadn’t filed for reelection as of late Tuesday.
Pct. 3 County Commissioner Phillip Mauldin filed Tuesday for reelection.
Other Harrison County offices up for grabs are: 71st District judge and Pct. 2 and Pct. 3 constables.