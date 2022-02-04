The biting cold couldn't stop excited dogs and their owners from gathering Friday for the UKC Dog Show in Longview.
Owners and their four-legged friends roamed the Longview Exhibit Center as they waited for the event to start.
The show is hosted by the United Dog Owners Group. Ann Bridges, trial secretary and club member, said it is a regional club based in Marshall that spans from the edge of Louisiana toward the Dallas area.
Bridges has been with the club for about 14 years and said this is the second time the show has been held at the Longview Exhibit Center, the first in 2020.
The United Dog Owners Group was unable to hold a show in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
Kim Bond is a member of the group and has participated in dog shows for almost 30 years. She was at the show Friday with her almost 2-year-old Norwegian Lundehund, Muggles.
It was Muggles' first time at the Longview show, Bridges said. Muggles is unique in that he has six toes on each of his paws, totaling 24 toes in all. Norwegian Lundehunds are the only breed that can spread their arms sideways, Bridges said. They also are capable of hyperextending their neck to touch their head to their back.
Several tests and trials are offered at the show, which continues through Sunday. Friday's offerings included a nose work test, rally course and obedience trials. A conformation event, rally course and obedience trials are scheduled today, while a conformation event and rally course are planned Sunday.
Conformation is the judgment of breeds based on a standard, Bridges said. Judges decide what the "perfect dog" would look like, act like and more based on its breed.
"Breeders breed toward that standard and try to pick the strongest features and genetics to breed toward that dog," Bridges explained. "So when you get to best in show at the end of the day, it's going to be which one came closest to their standard."
She added that the conformation events have multiple judges each day who are certified through the United Kennel Club.
Bridges said shows and training are important because many people aren't aware of how much there is to do with their dogs.
"There's more to the dogs than just sitting at the house or sitting in the backyard," she said. "Just a little bit of work and it opens up the whole world, not just to the dog but to you."
Nose work is based off of drug and detective dogs, Bridges said. It has four classes: containers, interiors, exteriors and vehicles. Each class has multiple levels of difficulty from novice, advanced, superior, master and elite.
The nose work tests offered at this year's show are limited to the container class, Bridges said. She explained that involves cardboard boxes, one of which has an odor in the form of an essential oil.
"The dogs have to find the essential oil and tell us and we have to tell the judge," Bridges said. "It gets harder and harder."
For example, the novice level contains one odor that the dog must identify, while the advanced level has one or two odors the canine must distinguish between along with a distraction. Some of the more difficult levels introduce food and toys as a distraction and will have multiple odors the dogs must decipher between, Bridges said.
The rally course is comprised of several stations that have signs with instructions that the dog and owner must complete, Bridges said. The rally portion also has several difficulty levels, some involving the dog being unleashed.
The obedience trial is one of the more formal events, Bridges said. During obedience, owners are prohibited from speaking to their dogs. Owners are allowed to give one command, but the rest of the trial must be done without verbal communication.
Shayla Alexander and her two-year-old Poodle, Padme, are participating in the dog show for the second time.
This year is Padme's first time in the obedience trials, and she also is working on getting her championship title, Alexander said.
"She has a precision coursing advanced title, regular championship title, CGC (canine good citizen) title, intermediate title..." Alexander said.
Alexander signed Padme up for all three conformation shows along with the pre-novice obedience trial.
"It's a good outlet for the dogs to be able to do something instead of staying at home, and it gives people a better bond with their dogs," she said.