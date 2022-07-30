Almost 1,000 participants filled the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center on Friday for the 2022 American Kennel Club Licensed All Breed Dog Show. The event, which continues through Sunday, was hosted by the Longview Kennel Club.
“We have 919 entries for Saturday, plus 50 puppies,” said organizer Nancy Mellott, who said she likes to show her own dog when she’s not busy running the show. “We’re limited to 1,000 entries, so we got really close.”
In 1955, the East Texas Kennel Club changed its name to the Longview Kennel Club and two years later hosted its first AKC licensed dog show.
The early shows were very different, according to Mellott, and were formal affairs held in the evenings.
“The women dressed up with hats and gloves and carried their purses in the ring — we would never carry a purse in the ring now,” she said. “They’d have also wine and cheese with the group judging. We don’t do that, but we do have cake on Saturday.”
This year, the event added Junior Showcase events to encourage younger participants as well as obedience and rally trials.
Mellott said she enjoys being able to see other dogs and visiting with her friends while volunteering and competing at other shows.
Lori Hooper, a groomer from Dallas, echoed Mellott’s thoughts about the friendships developed at shows.
“This is like our extended family, and it's a fun hobby spending time with our pets,” said Hooper, as she helped groom Paula McSwain’s toy poodle, Miley.
McSwain, who said she has “less than 15” dogs, said she has been traveling to the Longview show from her home in Rockwall for years.
“Some people have other people travel and show their dogs for them,” McSwain said, “but I can't send them off with other people because I wouldn’t be able to sleep at night.”
Hooper agreed.
“After competing, these dogs go home and they lay on our couch and our bed and everything like that, because, at the end of the day, they’re our pets," she said.
The show continues 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Maude Cobb, 100 Grand Blvd. in Longview.
Spectator admission is $5 for adults and free for children.