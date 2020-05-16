With blue caps, gowns and masks, the St. Mary’s Catholic School class of 2020 graduated its seven seniors in a limited ceremony Friday evening at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Longview.
St. Mary’s Pastor and Head of School the Rev. Daniel Dower started the ceremony welcoming the families of graduates.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have to alter their graduation ceremonies to meet social distancing guidelines. Churches can operate at limited capacity, and St. Mary’s students could invite only their family. Everyone in attendance had to wear a mask.
“It certainly isn’t the graduation ceremony that we all had envisioned, but it’s what God has given to us, and for that we can be grateful,” Dower said.
Gregg County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Vincent Dulweber, who attended St. Mary’s, addressed the graduates and encouraged them to “show up and persist.”
Dulweber said the graduates do not need advice on how to handle moments of joy, such as graduation night, but moments of crisis. He said their faith will have to lead them through those moments.
“The secular world that you’re about to go into stresses freedom,” he said. “Many times, this includes freedom from any faith at all, and the problem is, with this loss of faith, there’s loss of hope. Your job will be to carry your faith into the world, and with your faith, deliver hope to the world.”
He said the way to bring that faith into the world is through service.
“You might ask, ‘How in the world am I supposed to do this?’ The answer is service,” he said. “Remember going forward: service is faith in action.”
Co-valedictorian Ben Kubicek also touched on service and leadership in his speech to family, teachers and classmates.
“Your companionship during this time has been a saving grace to get through the long and laborious years of our short lives,” Kubicek said. “You will be called upon to lead others in whatever field you choose. I hope that when those times come, you will draw upon what you learned here at St. Mary’s.”
Since the world was “turned upside down” because of COVID-19, Kubicek said their plans kept changing.
“Life is not fair, but in its unfairness, it teaches us to cherish the people we love and the time we have,” he said.
Co-valedictorian Gabriela Garcia also addressed how COVID-19 changed their senior year.
“We were just nine weeks away from the end of our senior year when school, our lives and our world came to a halt,” she said. “We sat in each classroom for the last time and didn’t get to appreciate it.”
But Garcia said instead of dwelling on what they lost, they should cherish their time together.
“Family, that’s what we are here at St. Mary’s,” she said. “Thank you for making my time at St. Mary’s such a rewarding time.”