The governor's orders for slowly reopening Texas didn't put the brakes on concert plans at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.
It just put them in park.
On May 14, the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center will host The Carboretum — with concertgoers invited to put their cars in park for a drive-in, free concert that will start at 6 p.m. outside the arboretum's west gate. That's in the parking lot of Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., off Cotton Street.
The Longview String Quartet will perform, with the concert also broadcast so that people may tune into the concert on their car radios. Parking begins at 5:30 p.m.
"It's a little different," said Anne Hugman, vice president of the arboretum's board of directors, explaining that the idea for "The Carboretum" fit this unusual time ushered in by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The arboretum had earlier this year announced plans for its "Roots in the Garden" spring concert series, originally set for early April through May. COVID-19 fears pushed the concert dates to May 14 through June 18.
Hugman said that a little more than a week ago, she listened to Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement about beginning to reopen the state and then read the 65-page supporting document.
"There's nothing in there that addresses outdoor venues of any kind except a sporting event," she said.
That's when she turned to city officials with the idea for The Carboretum.
"I just want it to be free. People need something to do, and we need to give them a gift," Hugman said.
Cars will park in every other space. People may bring picnics and beverages, and Hugman offered the caution that people should maintain proper social distancing. Food trucks, portable toilets and sanitation stations also will be set up.
"It will still be a gathering, but we will be complying with the law," Hugman said.
Depending on what the governor's next orders says, the rest of the Roots in the Garden spring concert series will take place Thursday nights through June 18 in the arboretum as planned, but with social distancing measures in place.