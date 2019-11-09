A temporary city made of cardboard boxes was going up Saturday to raise money to put permanent roofs over the heads of homeless families.
Reagan Dean, a nursing student at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, said she found out about Cardboard Box City: Night Under the Stars on Instagram and decided to enter with another ETBU nursing student, Kristina Yarbrough.
“I just thought it would be a fun thing to do,” Dean said.
The two women and at least nine other groups — mostly teenage girls and female college students — gathered on the lawn of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church to participate in a fundraiser for Family Promise of Longview.
Formerly known as the Longview Interfaith Hospitality Network, Family Promise has conducted the event for seven years, Executive Director Doris Ramaly said.
However, Saturday’s event differed from earlier fundraisers because participants did not sleep overnight in their makeshift homes.
“Now, they are decorating the houses like a city,” Ramaly said.
Organizers awarded gift cards to winners in five categories, but the event was not intended as a contest, Ramaly said. Instead, its goal was to raise more than $10,000 for Family Promise programs.
It was well on its way to achieving the goal.
“I know we have raised $8,800 in sponsorships” in advance, said Family Promise board member Jackie Swain.
Family Promise also presold 70 tickets to build houses, Ramaly said.
However, Swain said, “Our goal here tonight is just to expose more people to Family Promise and bring the community together.”
Boxes used were provided by Blake Furniture and La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries. Participants also used plastic sheets, wrapping paper, tape and other materials to make their creations.
Savannah Striegler, 13, said she and Makayla Roberts, 15, supervised a group from Calvary Tabernacle Youth of Longview.
Savannah said Swain, her aunt, helped to set up the event.
“I kind of really wanted to (participate) because it is in Longview,” Savannah said. “I like to go to these kind of events and support Family Promise.”
Support for Family Promise also came from members of the women’s basketball team at LeTourneau University. They built a two-story house with a slanted roof topped by balloons.
The event also featured live music from a cover band of college students and recent graduates, a bounce house, a showing of the new Disney movie “Aladdin,” food trucks, and vendors selling clothes, pressed flowers, cosmetics, Disney tour packages and embroidered toilet paper.
Embroidered toilet paper? Vendor Amy Anderson of Marshall said the toilet paper, which included messages with puns, sold out during the 37th annual Fire Ant Festival in Marshall.
Learn more: Visit familypromise.org to learn more about the organization and to donate.