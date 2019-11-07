Guests with special needs were the stars Thursday night at Carmela’s Magical Santa Land in Longview.
The nearly mile-long drive-through Christmas light display that features almost 2 million lights, with dancing trees, Nativity scenes, Disney characters and patriotic scenes, offered a night for people with special needs — whether they are physically or mentally challenged children or adults — to experience the Yuletide festivities without the traffic and noises of most nights.
The light show is located at 6085 U.S. 259 N., north of Judson Road’s intersection with U.S. 259.
Hours are 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Admission is free but donations are appreciated. For information, go to Carmela’s Magical Santa Land on Facebook or call (903) 753-3329.