Vendors setting up on the road along the vehicle line outside Carmela's Magical Santa Land could face legal trouble.
Carmela Davis, who operates the massive light display just outside the Longview city limits on U.S. 259, spoke Monday before Gregg County commissioners to request their help. She said vendors are setting up in the road and on the right of way near the entrance.
While Davis said long lines along the stretch of U.S. 259 leading to the attraction aren't new, the vendors are.
She told commissioners she hosts vendors within Carmela's Magical Santa Land that are pre-approved. The vendors setting up along the road have not been approved by Davis and are not affiliated with the attraction.
"The people that are on the side of the road are getting in the traffic, they're on the right of way, they're stopping cars, they even have a porta-potty set up," she said. "They have tents."
Davis added that the vendors are selling merchandise and accepting donations from visitors because patrons believe that's where the designated donation spot is — at the front of the line. Carmela's Magical Santa Land accepts donations at the end of the light display as visitors are leaving.
She said if there is a wreck on the road outside Carmela's Magical Santa Land because of the vendors, she doesn't want a lawsuit. Additionally, she said her attraction loses more money than it takes in every year, so she does not have the funding for legal fees.
"So if that happens, I don't mean to be ugly, but if that happens there's a point in my life where I have to say, 'I'm shutting it down,' " Davis said.
According to Davis, four vendors were set up along the road on a recent Saturday evening and created large gaps in the vehicle line.
While she is able to hire off-duty police officers for busy nights, and has spoken with Sheriff Maxey Cerliano, officers are limited as to what they can enforce in relation to the vendors.
Davis' husband, Mark Atkinson, told commissioners Monday that according to their research, a state ordinance deals with vendors on a highway such as U.S. 259.
He added that he believes the county cannot enforce anything without the state's approval, so their motivation in bringing the issue before the court was to request assistance to work with the state.
Cerliano said Thursday that the concerns are legitimate, and law enforcement is trying to figure out the enforcement.
He said a person has to engage in certain elements in order to have committed an offense. Those elements are dependent upon different definitions of what constitutes a roadway, a business and other factors.
He added that in order for a committed offense to be given a citation, it has to occur in a deputy's presence. Essentially, law enforcement is unable to cite retroactive offenses.
Additionally, he said even if the vendors changed their tactics to conduct business on the side of the road and not directly on it, they still might not be committing an offense.
Cerliano said his department intends to present the vendors with the statute and educate them, which he hopes will lead to voluntary compliance. The last resort would be issuing citations.
"It's gonna be evaluated on a case by case basis, based on the observation of the law enforcement officer on the scene," Cerliano said.
He said what the vendors are doing is the equivalent of a Class C misdemeanor and a finable offense ranging from $1 to $200.
Carmela's Magical Santa Land, at 6085 U.S. 259 north of the Judson Road intersection, is open 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until Jan. 5. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.