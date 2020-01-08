A blood drive conducted Friday at three recreation centers in Longview and at Best Buy on Saturday made only a small dent in efforts to meet a critical shortage throughout East Texas, according to the spokeswoman for Carter BloodCare.
Linda Goelzer of Carter BloodCare said 10 people registered to donate blood Friday and seven were able to do so at the Broughton, Green Street and Paula Martin Jones recreation centers. Carter BloodCare conducted the blood drive as a competition among the three sites.
The blood drive Saturday drew 17 donors, she said.
“We need to see about 1,500 (donations) every day for the next week” for the entire 57-county region, Goelzer said. She said East Texas could use 500 blood donations a day.
Goelzer said the Longview center at 3080 N. Eastman Road, Suite 112, has the capacity to collect from 35 to 40 donors a day but has seen 10 to 15 donors per day over the past several months.
Carter BloodCare said it serves more than 180 medical facilities throughout its entire region.
Representatives from Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview and Longview Regional Medical Center could not be reached for comment on whether they are affected by the blood shortage.
Goelzer acknowledged blood donations tend to wane this time of the year after the holidays.
“The situation we face right now is far worse than the typical shortage,” she said.
Dr. Merlyn Sayers, president and CEO of Carter BloodCare, said in a statement, “We do not have enough on our shelves right now for routine hospital orders. We are back-ordered on filling hospital requests. There is no other way to say it but that we are imploring help from the community.”
Blood may be stored for only a short period of time, so blood programs count on donations several times a year, according to the blood center. Goelzer said donors may contribute about a pint of blood every 57 days.
Donors may begin giving at age 16, with the consent of a parent or guardian, and 17 or older on their own. Donation forms are available at www.carterbloodcare.org or at collection sites.
Goelzer urged people to donate blood at the collection center.
Carter BloodCare prefers would-be donors to make appointments, but walk-ins are welcome. For an appointment, text or call (800) 366-2834.
The Longview collection site is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays.