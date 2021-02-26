Carter BloodCare is urging Texans to give blood after this past week’s winter storm spurred a limited supply.
The blood program also is encouraging hospitals to implement blood management protocols and to share their blood supplies with facilities treating the most medically urgent patients, according to Carter BloodCare. The goal is for 1,500 donors to give per day to help restock the blood supply.
Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of North, Central and East Texas.
Residents can register at CarterBloodCare.org or text 800-366-2834 for an appointment.
Longview has a Carter BloodCare facility at 3080 N. Eastman Road.
Walk-ins are welcome, and masks are required.