From staff reports
Cater BloodCare has completed a remodeling project at its Longview Center with donor safety in mind, providing more open space and new furnishings.
The project, which began in April at the center at 3080 N. Eastman Road, Suite 112, features a newly refurbished and more open waiting areas and canteen. Donor beds are placed with social distancing in mind and to provide better care of donors.
The completion comes in time for the most crucial season for seeking blood donors: summer, the center said.
Carter BloodCare reported its community blood supply is dangerously low. Carter said it is receiving an average of 600 donors a day for the past six weeks, short of the need for 1,000 donors.
Because of the shortage, Carter said its ability to meet urgent transfusion needs is in severe jeopardy.
To reduce wait times amid the COVID-19 pandemic, donors may fill out a questionnaire online in advance. Donors also may sign in and wait in their cars if the center is too crowded when they arrive.
The Longview center is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays.