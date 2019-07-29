Carter BloodCare reports emergency shortage across Longview, state

Area hospitals have been put on notice that if blood donations do not increase by Wednesday, some elective surgeries will have to be put on hold.
That includes the Longview area.
"The main thing that pertains to Longview is that Carter BloodCare is the sole provider to Longview Regional Medical Center and Christus Good Shepherd Health System," Carter BloodCare Director of Operations Clinton McCoy said Monday. "If we don't have the blood here, we can't get the blood out to Longview."
Donations can be made at Carter's office at 3080 N. Eastman Road, Suite 112, in Longview. Operating hours are 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesday and Fridays; 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursdays; and 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
The agency is holding blood drives Thursday at two Texas Bank and Trust locations — from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 300 E. Whaley St. and from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at 1800 N.W. Loop 281.
Earlier this month, the American Red Cross issued a nationwide emergency call for blood donors.
A message left to the Red Cross offices in Longview was not immediately returned Monday.
"At this point we will not have enough blood to meet the standing transfusion orders," said Linda Goelzer, director of public relations at Carter BloodCare, which provides blood to 180 medical facilities in the region.
"The community blood supply, especially the red blood cell inventory, has hit a crisis level that ranges beyond the expected summer lows," a written statement from Carter said. "Any unanticipated surge in blood needs by a local hospital could deplete the inventory in a matter of minutes."
Goelzer said that each summer, blood supplies typically drop because of fewer donors. However, this year the problem is worse than previous years, and the shortage is nationwide.
"Some years we can get blood from other suppliers, but that is not the case this year," she said. "The problem is across the board. ... It's a very serous situation."
The only way to replenish and increase blood supplies is through donations.
"Blood cannot be stored, and it is not manufactured," she said. "It can only come from humans."
Goelzer said Carter BloodCare is asking regular donors to consider donating again and hopes that people who have never or rarely give will respond to the plea for donations.
Most people can give, she said.
Donors must be at 16 least years old, weigh 110 pounds and be in good health, according to information from the blood center. Those who give are asked to eat a healthy meal two to four hours before giving and to drink lots of water before and after giving.