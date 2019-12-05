Hospitals’ standing orders for blood are not being filled by Carter BloodCare right now because of a critical shortage, the donation agency says.
The number of blood donors making appointments and keeping them is just not enough to meet the daily demand of 600 to 800 patients requiring transfusions, a written statement from Carter said. It said patient care could be severely compromised if a mass casualty situation were to occur.
Carter serves 57 counties in North, Central and East Texas with 200 medical facilities, spokeswoman Linda Goelzer said.
Also in short supply are platelets — the blood component used to stop bleeding and also transfused frequently to cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, Carter said.
The agency said the numbers of blood donors giving platelets, compared with the platelets being ordered by hospitals for their patients, is not enough to allow for routine filling of orders, so the requests are being triaged.
Will Knous, spokesman for Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview, said the hospital has a backup plan in the case of a shortage of blood.
"In a general sense, we do have means to get blood from other sources," he said. "We do have a contingency plan in case there is a problem."
His counterpart at Longview Regional Medical Center, Libby Bryson, was unavailable for comment Thursday afternoon.
Dr. Merlyn Sayers, president and CEO of Carter BloodCare, asked for donors.
“We are appealing to the greater community’s altruism, as blood donors are an essential part of the health care fabric in our communities,” Sayers said. “Without volunteer donors, there is no other way to provide blood or platelet transfusions for patients.”
For the next few weeks, the blood program must see its ideal volume of 1,000 donors each day through the doors of its 25 donation centers and on the buses of its community blood drives, Carter said. Additionally, the nationwide network of community nonprofit blood centers that makes itself available to other centers when blood shortages occur is unable to support the region Carter BloodCare serves, Carter said.
Standard eligibility requirements for donations are a minimum weight of 110 pounds, feeling well that day and presenting a government-issued photo ID at each donation. Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds and older may give independently.
To make an appointment, text or call (800) 366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org .