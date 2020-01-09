Carter BloodCare said Thursday that despite recent area blood drives, donations remain at a "sluggish pace" that will not build up local supplies.
Organization officials said Monday that blood donations are so far behind community requirements that it would take 1,500 people every day for a week to reach a safe and sufficient supply for hospitals and patients in the Longview and Tyler areas. On Thursday, Carter BloodCare said it only has seen 50 percent of the needed donations.
"If donations continue at this sluggish pace, the blood center will have to continue filling hospital orders on an ‘as needed’ basis only — a safety concern for the community’s health care system," Carter BloodCare said in a statement.
Blood donors may begin to donate at age 17 (or 16 with parent or guardian consent).
Text or call (800) 366-2834 for an appointment or visit carterbloodcare.org .