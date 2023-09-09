From staff reports
The Carthage Fire Department held its annual 9/11 Memorial Walk on Saturday to honor the lives lost and sacrifices made during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
The walk, which also included community members, started at the Panola County Courthouse in Carthage and ended at Carthage High School’s Bulldog Stadium with the Memorial Stair Climb.
Volunteer walkers carried the names of first responders who were killed in the attacks.
“We’ll be walking in honor of those first responders who lost their lives that day,” Carthage Fire Marshal Randy Liedtke previously said.
While 2,977 people were killed during 9/11, Liedtke said 412 of those were first responders who died in rescue attempts after the attacks at the World Trade Center in New York City.
“I knew some other communities were doing events to commemorate the day, and I tried to think of what we could do here in Carthage and Panola County,” Liedtke said.
He said he spent a week in New York City immediately after 9/11 with Texas Task Force I.
“To put the event 22 years ago in perspective, you need to realize kids in high school now weren’t even born then,” he said. “Our world has not been the same since then.”