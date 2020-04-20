Carthage High School Principal Jason Harris has been hired as an assistant superintendent at Atlanta ISD, starting June 1.
Atlanta ISD Superintendent Sidney Harrist said Harris will be in charge of custodians, cafeterias and transportation, plus other duties as needed.
The Carthage ISD board of trustees was set to act on Harris’ leaving and the issue of an interim principal at its Monday meeting, the district said.
Harris has been principal since 2017. He also previously served as Baker-Koonce Intermediate School principal for six years and assistant principal at the high school for three years.