Carthage ISD will switch to remote learning Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as winter precipitation is forecast beginning Monday.
“Predictions for so much precipitation and cold weather could make it very difficult to have school as usual later in the week,” the district said in a statement. “As with the situation earlier in the year, road conditions are critical, but a significant loss of electricity, internet, gas supply, also play in the decision making process.
“We have determined that the best course of action is to transition into online (remote) learning for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. So there will be no face-to-face regular instruction on those days. Predictions are that the weather will be clear and safe enough to have regular classes as usual on Friday.”
The district had already scheduled today as a professional development day and Monday a class holiday for President’s Day.