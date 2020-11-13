CARTHAGE — Carthage ISD trustees voted Thursday to voluntarily separate from their agreement with Superintendent John Wink.
The board also named Jim Dunlap as interim superintendent, with Trustee Elzie Hicks as lone trustee voting against separating from Wink.
Board President Ben Donald declined to comment Thursday. The district's attorney, Dennis J. Eichelbaum, reiterated the actions the board took and did not elaborate on the specific items in the separation agreement.
Wink joined the district in January 2019 from Blue Ridge ISD near Dallas to succeed longtime Superintendent Glenn Hambrick. In addition to Carthage ISD and Blue Ridge ISD, Wink has previously worked at Tatum, Hallsville, Gilmer and Longview ISDs.
Wink is a Longview native.
Dunlap helped Carthage ISD lead the superintendent search that hired Wink, working as chief operating officer and lead consultant for Arrow Educational Services. He is a Carthage native who served as superintendent at various East Texas schools, including Hallsville and Beckville ISDs.
Thursday's meeting was the second board meeting called by Carthage ISD to discuss Wink's position.
A Sunday meeting brought out supporters of Wink, as well as supporters of a Baker-Koonce Intermediate School teacher who was placed on administrative leave. Wink had recommended the teacher be fired after she admitted to handing out a drug without a proper prescription and using her position to circumvent district protocols to obtain a particular diagnosis for a child.
The school board heard about 45 minutes of public comments Sunday before it went into closed session for three hours. Just before 11 p.m., the board resumed its public meeting and announced no action would be taken.
Thursday's meeting at the Carthage High School Performing Arts Center included two public comments before trustees went into executive session for about 15 minutes.