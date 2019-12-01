The Carthage Rotary Club has scheduled its inaugural holiday color run at 9 a.m. Dec. 7.
The run is planned as a 5K, but participants can choose to walk, as well. Money raised by the color run will go toward scholarships.
“It will hopefully provide several scholarships for our graduating high school seniors, which can be anywhere from Panola County,” said Keri Vance with the Rotary Club. “That’s direct money that stays local.”
The run costs $40 for adults and $20 for ages 12 and younger. It will be on city streets downtown, but Vance said final approval for the route from the police department hasn’t been approved.
“We’d love people to dress up,” Vance said. “I know I’ve seen some people wear tutus and Santa suits. Whatever they want to wear is fine, but just realize that there is going to be the color powder thrown at several stations throughout the run. So they want to steer clear of anything they just love.”
The Rotary Club is hoping to continue to do the color run every year, Vance said.
Early registration ended Nov. 22. Online registration is available at tinyurl.com/carthagecolorrun .
For information, contact Vance at (903) 238-3661.