The city of Carthage had hoped to begin a proposed downtown Carthage sidewalk improvement project, but dissatisfaction with the bids has brought a delay, said City Manager Steve Williams.
Williams noted that one bid was $35,000 more than was budgeted. The city plans to re-do the bidding process to see if it can get a lower project cost.
“We thought we’d be moving forward with that, but we think we probably just need to go out and re-bid that,” he said.
The improvements are being funded by a Texas Capital Fund Main Street sidewalk improvement grant, and the city plans to renovate sidewalks on East Panola, East Sabine and Shelby Street on the east side of the square to improve their apperance and ensure they are ADA accessible.
Williams said the city’s consultants, KSA Engineers and grant manager Traylor & Associates agreed the project needed to be re-bid.
If no company’s bid is lower?
“We’ll have some decisions to make whether we want to do all of that or invest additional money in (the project),” Williams said.