Special to the News-Journal
KILGORE — Representatives from CenterPoint Energy presented Kilgore College with a $25,000 check Wednesday to use for completion of the new facility planned at the old Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital.
Christus Good Shepherd, the Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital Foundation, the city of Kilgore and KC are collaborating on the development of the facility to be called the Roy H. Laird Medical Center.
The center will include new teaching and lab space for KC as well as an expansion of Christus Good Shepherd’s footprint near the existing emergency center to provide more health care services and health education opportunities, according to Kilgore College.
The donation from CenterPoint Energy will further supplement the costs to create KC’s new teaching facility at the center, the college said in a statement.
“CenterPoint Energy is proud to partner with Kilgore College on such an important community project,” said John Seale, district director for CenterPoint Energy. “This project will provide critical health services to the surrounding community while training the next generation of medical personnel.”
KC officials said, thanks to benefactors such as CenterPoint Energy, the new center “will create a student experience like none other for health science students” with nursing, physical therapy, medical imaging and other health science students serving patients while being taught in a real-life, clinical setting.
“Where university teaching hospitals graduate doctors, the center will graduate the supporting professionals for improved medical outcomes for the entire East Texas community,” Kilgore College President Brenda Kays said. “We are so thankful to CenterPoint Energy for this generous donation to help make this dream a reality.”
Construction of the center will be funded in part by a $2.5 million economic development assistance grant, revenues from the center, funding from the hospital foundation and other revenues.
The original hospital building opened 70 years ago and served the Kilgore area until 2007. Since then, the campus has hosted a variety of tenants but also remained mostly vacant since 2018.