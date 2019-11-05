The time capsule commemorating Longview's sesquicentennial will be buried at the historical Central Fire Station on Cotton Street, but who gets to speak at the spring ceremony might be a limited list.
A subcommittee of the Historic Preservation Commission unanimously picked the site one month after learning that its first choice near the Longview Public Library couldn't be used because of underground utilities.
Longview Fire Department administration suggested that the 5-cubic-foot metal container be buried at Central Fire Station, City Planner Angela Choy said. Choy confirmed that no water or sewer lines would prevent digging at the site.
Subcommittee members also considered a grassy island in the parking lot between Longview Police Department and City Hall before settling on the fire station grounds.
Historic Preservation Commission Chairman Jim Cogar offered to bear the cost for what he called a mini-monument, or plaque, to be placed with the capsule.
The subcommittee also discussed the time capsule ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. May 8, as part of the six-month Longview 150 celebration.
"Ideally, it's a 15-minute ceremony," Choy said. "Let's drop the (capsule) in there and ..."
"Boom, we're out of there," followed subcommittee member Mike Smith.
Cogar suggested that only people associated with the city of Longview speak at the ceremony and that U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, whose district includes Longview, not be invited to speak.
Cogar also is chairman of the Gregg County Democratic Party.
Potential speakers at the ceremony that subcommittee members suggested included Longview Mayor Andy Mack, who Cogar said would be a good fit.