East Texas Advanced Academies will be looking for a new chief executive officer following the resignation this week of Dr. Cynthia Wise.
Wise will received a $350,000 lump sum payment, the equivalent of two years of her salary, according to an "amicable separation agreement" that ETAA officials released Thursday night.
ETAA is a system of charter schools within Longview ISD. Little information was available Thursday about why Wise, who has been head of the charter schools since East Texas Advanced Academies was created in 2019, resigned effective Tuesday.
"We had a special called meeting Tuesday night. We accepted Dr. Wise's resignation. She's moving on to greener pastures," said Alan Amos, president of the East Texas Advanced Academies' board of directors. "We were saddened by this move. She has been an outstanding leader for ETTA."
She did "some great things" on the Longview ISD campuses that are part of ETAA, he said. Those campuses are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary and Forest Park Magnet School. Before she became head of ETAA, and while an LISD employee, Wise had served as principal at Johnston-McQueen Elementary, Ned E. Williams Elementary, and Forest Park Middle School.
“Dr. Cynthia Wise has been a pillar in the Longview community and educational system,” Amos said later Thursday in a prepared statement released by ETAA. “Dr. Cynthia Wise is clearly capable and competently trained to lead any campus. Few candidates possess her personality, drive, training and foresight bundled together to successfully execute the CEO role. Dr. Cynthia Wise is rare – she is an asset, she will be missed.”
Attempts to contact Wise for comment on Thursday were unsuccessful, but ETAA also released a letter dated Thursday that Wise addressed to the board, parents, staff and community members. The letter does not address why she resigned. She said she has enjoyed working with students, staff and families in her 15 years with LISD.
"It has truly been a wonderful experience for me to be able to implement a unique model together with the staff, faculty and families of ETAA and Longview ISD to achieve advances in our instructional practices that have been recognized both here and statewide," her letter says. "Together we have been able to accomplish so much to support our students, parents and community. Furthermore, I am confident that, because of the systems and supports we have put in place, including my Culture Conscious Campuses model, after my departure, the thoughtful and student focused work of the ETAA will continue."
The Amicable Separation Agreement says ETAA would issue a letter of recommendation to recognize her "outstanding achievements" as illustrated by the "outstanding accomplishments" at "her campuses."
"The most striking attribute of Dr. Wise is her public relations panache," Amos wrote in the letter ETAA released late Thursday. "Oozing with natural charisma, Dr. Wise has the rare ability to calm the anxious student, temper the frustrated parent, partner with a struggling teacher and win over the ever present skeptic. So confident am I of Dr. Wise's knowledge and skills that I often share with my colleagues the positive impact she had made within the six campuses she has oversees.... with a keen eye to cultivate instructional leadership in a dynamic way while implementing her Texas Education Agency approved Culture Conscious Campuses model."
Amos said he did not know what her plans are now. He said her three-year contract spells out the severance package that she will receive. A copy of the contract was not immediately available.
The agenda posted for the special called meeting on Tuesday included a closed session that the public could not hear, as allowed by law when discussing certain personnel issues, to:
"Deliberate the appointment, evaluation, reassignment, resignation, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee, including campus administration and CEO or executive director, or to hear a charge or complaint against an officer or employee...; Deliberate the progress, findings, and/or recommendations of LISD investigations;" and "Consultation with the Board’s attorney regarding pending or contemplated litigation or on matters in which the duty of the attorney to the governmental body under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the (Texas Open Meetings Act); Consultation with the Board’s attorney regarding retention of additional legal counsel to investigate certain matters for the Board as discussed (earlier on the agenda)."
In response to a question about whether the closed session item related to "LISD investigations" was connected to Wise, Amos said, "not necessarily." He also said she was not fired or asked to resign but said he can't talk about things discussed in closed session.
Wise was hired with a salary of $175,000, and she received a $6,000 annual travel stipend.
Amos said the board of directors would call a special meeting for Thursday to discuss naming an interim CEO.
"Everything is still on track with our mission, and that is to educate our children of LISD," he said. "We are under contract with the school district and we plan on filling our duty, our contractual agreement."
This story will be updated.