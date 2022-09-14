Local leaders gathered Wednesday at the Historic Longview Depot for a ceremony to mark the completion of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant improvements at the station.
According to the city, Amtrak, through its ADA Stations Program, is addressing accessibility needs in more than 350 stations where it has some type of ADA responsibility such as station building, passenger platform and parking.
Griff Hubbard, former product line agent for Amtrak’s Texas Eagle Route, hosted the event and told attendees the station off Mobberly Avenue had been there since 1871.
"The people who have trudged this platform that we’re dedicating today were the survivors of the Civil War, both North and South, the Spanish-American War, World War I, certainly World War II, and every war thereafter up through and including the Vietnam War," Hubbard said.
He listed well-known figures who had passed through the station such as Presidents William McKinley, Warren G. Harding and Franklin D. Roosevelt as well as Elvis Presley.
Hubbard said the city of Longview was fortunate to have the big three modes of transportation available to its residents — commercial air, rail and bus.
Sharon Williams, chief of staff for state Rep. Jay Dean, a former Longview mayor, also in attendance. Hubbard said he believes progress on the station wouldn't have happened without Dean as mayor.
"Jay was mayor of Longview during acquisition of this building and its restoration ... He could have said no, and he did not, and his vision and leadership is why we're standing here today..." he said.
City Manager Rolin McPhee spoke about Amtrak's presence in the city and how it was critical to providing accessible transportation for everyone in the community.
"Without Amtrak’s continued presence, we wouldn’t have a restored depot," he said. "We wouldn’t have a multimodal center where we have our Longview Transit and the reinvestment that’s occurred from a public transportation standpoint by the city of Longview and its community."
Hubbard also announced that the station is set to undergo a complete interior lighting restoration because of the efforts of Amtrak staff. He introduced George Holz, assistant VP of stations and facilities at Amtrak, who spoke about the work that had taken place at the depot.
"The style here is the colonial revival style. The project here was about $5 million," he said. "We’ve replaced the asphalt platform ... added a mobile lift enclosure. They have a new concrete platform ...railing ... We have accessible ramps and walkways between the station and the multimodal center. We’ve got LED lighting ... and our ... pedestrian display systems."