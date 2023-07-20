Friends, co-workers, family members and Longview ISD stakeholders came together Thursday at Lobo Coliseum to celebrate the life of former Longview High School Principal James Brewer, who died this past week.
Brewer was recalled as a devoted family man, a friend to everyone he met, a life-shaping leader and someone who made other people better.
The Rev. Ronnie Parker talked about the many sides of Brewer, his brother.
As “James Paul,” he was a poor boy raised in the projects who was forced to mix syrup with hot water as sustenance. As “James,” Brewer was the first in his family to graduate college and the first man in his family to stay married to the same woman for more than 40 years and to raise all of his children under the same roof. And, as “Mr. Brewer,” he was an ordinary man used by God to make a difference in other people’s lives.
According to Longview ISD, Brewer, who was preparing to begin his 17th year at the high school, died after experiencing a sudden cardiac event.
See more photos at news-journal. com .