The third annual Downtown Longview Wine Swirl is set to return this weekend with major changes.
The event, scheduled 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, serves as a fundraiser for downtown Longview projects, with previous funds going toward improvements to Heritage Plaza and purchase of a community Christmas tree.
Several changes are planned after hearing from attendees, said Nickolas Mayfield, Main Street coordinator for the Downtown Longview Board. Those attendees said the event involved a lot of walking in hot weather, which was inconvenient, he said.
By shrinking the footprint of the event, Mayfield believes it will make the overall experience easier for people to enjoy.
Another issue voiced by previous attendees was wineries being spread out too far from each other.
"People said they would try a wine and then go through all the rest of them and not remember what they had tried and which ones were for sale," Mayfield said.
All the wineries at Saturday's event will be set up close to each other on the half-block between Bank Alley and Methvin Street, he said. From that area to the rest of Fredonia Street crossing Tyler Street, the road will be set up with food trucks, vendors and restrooms.
Some of the food trucks scheduled to be at the event include Taylor Street Grill, Street-Licious Gourmet Grilled Cheese and Fudge For All. Food trucks from Lufkin also are set to attend, Mayfield said.
Live music is planned at Pelaia Plaza from Kaitlin McCullin and The Wild J. Brown, he said.
The pricing scale for this year's event also has changed. Previously, tickets were $50 and included endless wine samples. Tickets this year are $10 a person, and attendees will be able to purchase a tasting from the wineries directly at booths for $1, Mayfield said.
Purchase of a ticket comes with a Wine Swirl tote bag.
Twelve wineries from across the state are set to be at the event: Los Pinos Ranch Vineyard; Frascone Winery; Maydelle Country Wines; Blue Duck Winery; Enoch’s Stomp; Red Road Vineyards; O’Farrell Vineyards; Walkers Mill; Big Rock Winery; Britt’s Wine & Dine; Rowdy Creek Ranch; and Rusty Hook Winery.
Mayfield said unlike most events with alcohol present, the Downtown Longview Wine Swirl is family-friendly and has free general admission for attendees not drinking.
"Enjoy the food and live music ... it’s also a great time for parents to separate from their kids and enjoy it. If you’re a young couple, old couple, or hanging out with friends, it’s a great way to spend time," he said.
Tickets can be purchased at the event or online at tinyurl.com/3286tzt9 .