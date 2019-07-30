In about two years, a heavily traveled gateway into Longview will get a $3.3 million makeover in function and facade.
Residents and property owners told consultants Tuesday at LeTourneau University that they want a transformation to the intersection's surroundings, too.
"I am very excited that this project is finally coming to fruition where people can come out and just talk about their ideas," District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy said.
The city held a public hearing to gather input on what type of gateway monument should be built at the intersection of Mobberly Avenue, High Street and Estes Parkway.
The intersection is shaped as a "Y," but contractors will design it to a "T-shaped" intersection — a change that consultants say will leave enough green space to place a monument that welcomes motorists into the city and provides a landmark that will beautify the area and potentially give tourists a place to take photos.
Longview voters approved a $104 million bond package in November that included funds to reconfigure the intersection.
Other proposed changes include removing the traffic light and all left turns at Edwin Drive, as well as extending Bostic Drive west from Green Street to Mobberly Avenue.
"The underlying purpose of this is public safety, the safety of the traveling public that comes through this crazy intersection," said Joe Hart, principal engineer with Johnson and Pace of Longview. Johnson and Pace designed the proposed intersection changes.
Addressing entryways such as the Estes-Mobberly-High intersection was a goal in the city's Comprehensive Plan five years ago and was a part of a small area plan for improvement two years ago for the Interstate 20 corridor.
Martha Thompson, who lives near the intersection, said she's ready to see the work done and doesn't care what type of monument is erected.
"I'm glad that improvements are coming to the south side," Thompson said. "There's been too much neglect on the south side."
Wendy Shabay and Dave Retzsch with consulting firm Freese and Nichols led the meeting by showing the two dozen guests a variety of monument ideas and themes, from historical to artful to traditional and more.
Guests were asked to place dots onto images of the ideas and themes that they most liked and to leave messages on notes to register their opinions.
Consultants and city staff will take those suggestions to help create two monument designs as finalists, which will be presented to residents at another public meeting in this fall.
A final design concept could be approved by the city in early November, and the contract could be opened for bids in June with construction completed as early as summer 2021, Shabay said.
"I'm hoping more than anything that it boosts the image, it changes the images and that it erases the — I call it the line in the sand, where there's a real distinction between north and south," Snoddy said of the changes coming to a pivotal gateway into the city and the council district that she represents.
"So," she continued, "I'm hoping that this will connect us once again to make us feel like we are truly one Longview with compassion, pride and respect."