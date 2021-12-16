The Longview ISD Foundation is encouraging supporters to attend a “charity challenge” event Saturday to help raise money for the nonprofit organization.
Orr Preowned of Longview, 4288 U.S. 259 North, will hold its grand opening event 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Attendees can vote for their favorite charity, and the nonprofit organization with the most votes will receive $2,500; second place will get $1,500; and third place will earn $1,000.
The Longview ISD Foundation gives back to educators through three grant programs: Great Rewards for Great Ideas; the Campus Initiative Grant Program; and the John W. Harrison, Jr. Academic Field Trip Grant.
The foundation is close to having returned $1 million to Longview ISD to enhance educational opportunities for all students, according to foundation officials.
The free Saturday event at Orr Preowned will feature hot dogs and burgers; a children’s bounce house; free photos with Santa; and a chance for attendees to win gift cards.
The event is scheduled rain or shine.