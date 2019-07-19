Gladyce Carver found her niche 36 years ago in an office where she never stopped learning, or loving the feeling of helping people find what they’re seeking.
“When I went to work in this office, I knew what a deed was and I knew what a deed of trust was — but nothing else,” Carver said this past week as the minutes ticked down to Friday, her last day as the chief deputy clerk in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office. “So, when people come in here needing help, they don’t know everything, either. So, they need some guidance.”
A county clerk’s office has a lot of public information: birth and death records, marriage licenses, misdemeanor and small-claims court records. Every real estate transaction is entered in the clerk’s files.
“If you have lived in Gregg County your whole life and you die in Gregg County, your whole life is here in this office,” she said. “If you have an argument with your neighbor, and they file a civil suit. ... And then, we have your misdemeanor records. And then, we have your probate in this office. We serve the general public each and every day.”
Carver has worked for five county clerks — Janice Hancock, Molly Barber, Laurie Woloszyn, Connie Wade and, now, Michelle Gilley. And she served as interim county clerk in 2003 and 2004 when Woloszyn left the office to become the county auditor.
Carver actually hired her future boss during her interim leadership. Gilley eventually moved on to become then-Court at Law No. 1 Judge Becky Simpson’s court coordinator and ran successfully for the clerk’s post last year.
“You never know how someone will impact your life when you first meet them,” Gilley said. “Gladyce Carver has not only been an inspirational mentor and teacher to me, she has shared her passion and love for the county clerk’s office, as well. She taught and guided not only me, but many, many clerks, attorneys and department heads over the last 36 years. Her wisdom and guidance will not only be incredibly missed by me, but all of Gregg County. The old saying, ‘Everyone is replaceable,’ does not apply to Gladyce Carver. There will never be another Ms. Gladyce.”
Carver said she feels the job’s greatest blessing when a member of the public walks in with little or no clue what they’re actually looking for but walk out with exactly what they needed.
“The downside is when you do everything you can to help them, and they’re still mad at you,” she said, adding she has loved encountering the spectrum of people who use the office.
“We have land men that come in here, attorneys,” she said. “Yesterday, there was an attorney in here, and he goes, ‘This is one of the friendliest offices I’ve ever visited.’ ... I’m real passionate about this office. I know it sounds corny, but I’ve said if I ever had to do a master’s thesis, I’d do it on the sociology that’s located in the records of this office.”
She gave one quick example — the sworn affidavit of a man promising to give up both his horse and saddle if he ever gambled again.
“Mmm, hmm, both,” Carver said.
Carver has two grown sons, Jamey Carver in Kentucky and Harold Carver in Louisiana. She’ll be free now to travel, but she confessed she doesn’t have a hobby, yet.
“I guess I will have to develop some,” she said. “I’m going to work in my yard and work in my church. I’m going to read for enjoyment, not because I need to read a statute, but read because I have a book list. And I like to read — and travel.”
Carver was expecting Friday would be a melancholy day, and it probably was, but with plenty of sweet to go with the bitter.
“You know? The one thing I think about is, we will come and go,” she said. “And we may even get our picture on the wall. But, if we’re truthful, people won’t ever know our names. But they’ll feel the result of what we’ve done, every single day.”