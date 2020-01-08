East Texas Advanced Academies CEO Cynthia Wise told the nonprofit organization's board Wednesday that student testing in the first semester of the 2019-20 school year shows campuses are strong in math and improving in reading.
“We’ve been very pleased with our math results,” Wise told board members. "We’re making steady progress with reading. But when you have students who come in not reading on grade level, that’s why reading is more of a challenge.”
ETAA, the organization running six Longview ISD charter campuses, held its regular monthly board meeting Wednesday at the East Texas Montessori Prep Academy.
Longview ISD and ETAA campuses give common assessments — tests to prepare students for the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness in the spring and to gauge student progress.
The News-Journal asked for all common assessment data presented Wednesday to the board, but Wise refused to release the reports without a written request.
During the meeting, Wise discussed some data at Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary School and Ware East Texas Montessori Academy.
The state sets targets for schools to reach in student achievement, Wise said.
“You have to look at the students who get to 'meets' and above, so 'meets' and 'masters,' not just to pass, but to exceed that,” she said. “Right now, for an example, Bramlette has 57% of their students in third through fifth grade reading at the meets and masters level. The state target for all students is 44% of your students.”
At J.L. Everhart, the campus is at 44% at the meets and masters level in math, she said. At Johnston-McQueen, the campus is at 27% meets and masters in math and 32% in reading.
In reading, Ware is making steady progress toward its meets and masters targets, Wise said, with students at about 38% in each.
“We still have a little more time before we get there, but we’re confident that we’re going to meet those targets,” Wise said. “The (students) that need to be brought up, of course we’re doing interventions for those students. We’re doing small-group instruction, whole-group instruction, individualized student instruction. We’re doing tutorials. Of course, we have the overall model to address all the students’ individual needs in the stations and the rotations, and so we’re doing a combination of many things.”
Wise also shared some reading level data with the board.
“I can say overall that (students) are making gains, and that’s what you want to see,” she said. “A student should come in on one level, and in December you want to see that the students are progressing, and they are growing, and by year’s end, we would love to see they have grown at least one grade level (in reading)."
Wise said at Ware, 35% of first-grade students, 50% of second-grade students and 40% of third-grade students are on grade level.
And at J.L. Everhart, 47% of first-graders 52% of second-graders and 67% of third-graders are on level.
Additionally, Wise on Wednesday introduced the possibility of a new class at Forest Park Magnet School.
She said she wants to seek approval from Longview ISD to apply to the Texas Education Agency to add a multicultural studies elective.
Megan Burns, ETAA deputy of curriculum and instruction and principal at Johnston-McQueen, said much of the history curriculum in sixth and seventh grades looks at great people in history but is not diverse.
She said the class would help students learn more about culture, identity and diversity. The course also would take a look at social justice, conflict in the nation, solving conflict and appreciation for other cultures.
Wise said the course would be offered to eighth-grade students because it is recommended for students in eighth through 12th grades.
“We want the students to be able to focus more on the diversity piece, the social justice piece and to get them to understand who they are as a person culturally and give them the opportunity to learn about more of the history of people that look like them and then how you connect and relate to all cultures," Wise said.