Children in groups lined up before individually racing to grab a cup from a stack and running back to their team. The goal was simple: make the tallest pyramid of stacked cups to win.
The activity Tuesday at HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas' annual Kids Grief Camp in Longview was meant to foster team work and encourage children to work together toward a common goal.
The three-day camp is a free program designed to teach 6-to 15-year-olds coping mechanisms to deal with grief — whether from the loss of a parent, sibling or other family member or because of divorce. It offers children a fun and educational way to learn coping skills while interacting with other youth who have experienced a similar loss.
The theme for this year's camp is "Quest."
Before going outside for the cup stacking activity, children heard from Rex Fennell, director of HeartsWay volunteer services and outreach, who spoke about the importance of asking for help and how it's OK to depend on others.
Later Tuesday, they were scheduled to paint and decorate a garden stone that would be used for a memorial service Thursday.
Amanda Raibourn, a licensed clinical social worker with HeartsWay, said a constant she's seen at the camp is children finding out they're not alone in their grief.
"They meet other kids who are going through what they’ve gone through and can understand, and they don’t have to kind of be careful about what they say and they can find support in each other," she said.
Children from any community in Northeast Texas are welcome, with some coming as far away as Hughes Springs, Carthage and Marshall. Raibourn said those who don't live close but can get dropped off at HeartsWay's Carthage or Marshall offices are offered free transportation to the camp.
Annsley Holland, 8, lives in DeBerry, south of Carthage. She's attended the camp before and said she enjoys it.
Annsley has had a lot of family members in her life pass away, which is why she attends the camp, she said. On Tuesday morning, she'd gotten to color a picture and ate a good donut and kolache breakfast, she said. She's made many friends at the camp, most of whom are adults she likes to talk to.
She said the camp helps keep her mind off of grief and on pleasant things.
"It makes me feel happier and I forget a little bit about it," she said.
Jeremy Rounsavall, 11, is another returning camper who's attended the past six or seven years. He said he returns because he likes it and all the activities that come with it, such as painting.
He said he enjoys creative activities such as drawing and painting "'cause it really calms me down ... makes me forget about all the sad things."
Jeremy lost his mother to cancer when he was about 5 or 6 years old, he said.
He was looking forward to painting later Tuesday and said when he tries to make art, he's not trying to impress anybody but "just trying to do it as well as I can."
Before they went back outside, Annsley and Jeremy took turns showing off dances from the videogame Fortnite.