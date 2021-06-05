More than 150 children from local neighborhoods were treated to a week of activities and outreach during the Pine Cove City summer day camp at First Baptist Church of Longview’s The ROC.
Church members provided $300 scholarships for children from South Ward Elementary School, Buckner Children and Family Services and other Longview schools to attend the week-long camp, an extension of Pine Cove Christian camp in Tyler.
The traveling day camp teams with local churches to provide an opportunity for children to be introduced to the Gospel and encourages them to begin their own spiritual journeys, according to Pine Cove.
Site Director Avery Harlan said Friday that, throughout the week, Pine Cove City counselors led students in first through fifth grades in Bible study and worship while also providing entertainment and physical activities such as a rock climbing wall, laser tag, bungee jumping, obstacle courses, inflatables, a bungee trampoline and more.
“We kinda just take over the church for a week,” Harlan said.
During Friday’s rain, children flooded into an indoor activity room to dance to music and watch a humorous skit performed by camp counselors that Harlan said gets the children laughing and helps to break down walls and build trust.
“Our ultimate hope is that they learn more about Jesus — that they leave here knowing more about who He is, what He’s done for them and what that means for them,” Harlan said. “But also, and maybe for the first time for some of these kids, is that they are valued and truly cared for and that they would leave here knowing that.”