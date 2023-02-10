Children used their hands to learn about gears while building various objects Thursday at the Longview Public Library.
The weekly Discovery Kids STEM Lab is held at 4:30 p.m. each Thursday at the library. The program offered by the library’s Youth Services department allows children to perform a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) lab project.
“The most classic thing that we do in libraries is provide reading material. What we are really here for in the library is programming that our patrons need and want, whether that’s books or classes like this,” said Children’s Librarian Terri Nalls. “We have a library of things out there where you can check out (for example) a baking pan. It has nothing to do with reading, but it’s something that our patrons need, and so we provide it.”
The lab is recommended for children ages 8 to 13. While the weekly program is open to any child, Nalls said many of those who attend the STEM lab are home-schooled.
“They need some of the supplementary activities so they can socialize with each other and collaborate on things, which is something they may not all be able to get at home,” she said.
All supplies are provided at the STEM lab. It is free to attend, and sign-up is not required.