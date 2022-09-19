Leon Barbosa, 3, walked into the Moeschle Room holding his mother's hand while adorned in a fake mustache and an eyepatch.
Steffanie Phosay had brought Leon to the Longview Public Library's Music and Movement class, which on Monday was celebrating a special theme — to commemorate national Talk Like a Pirate Day, the weekly class was spruced up with nautical-themed songs, dances and activities. One activity had several stations where children would pretend to hoist sails, steer a boat, catch fish, dive into water and toss bean bags into an ocean-themed cornhole board.
Children's Librarian Terri Nalls and library staff member Seth Humphrey were dressed the part in head-to-toe pirate garb complete with coats, hats, eyepatches and mustaches.
Phosay said the last time she brought Leon to a class at the library was when he was 18 months old and that she decided to come Monday because the event sounded interesting.
"He's never dressed up like a pirate before, so it was my idea to," Phosay said.
Phosay said she thought the event was fun and that Leon seemed to agree as he excitedly jumped up and down at one of the stations of a movement activity.
"I think the activities, they're good for the kids, you know, counting and playing together. It's really good," she said.
Lauren Barrios brought her three children: 11-month-old Rainn, Noah, 2, and Hudson, 4, after hearing about the class online. The Barrios family lives in Longview and has come to the library together before; however, this was the children's first time attending a Music and Movement class. She said they had previously attended one of its story times a few weeks ago.
"We are starting homeschooling and so I thought, 'Well, let’s see what the public library does,' because I grew up going to the library, and I thought they would probably love that," Barrios said.
As the class ended, the Barrios children took turns "walking the plank" that led outside of the Moeschle Room. Barrios left with a positive first impression of the class and said she and her children had fun.
"I think the kids enjoyed it. It’s nice to be able to come and relax and not have to stress ... It’s nice to bring them, and they can be kids not get in trouble for it," Barrios said.
After the class, children were encouraged to participate in a treasure hunt throughout the library. Maps were available at the children's section desk to lead the hunters to find hidden loot around the building. Children could also take fake riches from a treasure chest at the desk.