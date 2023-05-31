Hallie Silverman dipped into green paint to add to the blue she'd already applied to her miniature moon. The 6-year-old carefully cleaned her brush in water after every new paint applied and prepared to add red, orange and yellow to the moon.
"I'm gonna get all the colors and make a rainbow one," she said confidently.
Hallie was attending the first Tuesday class of the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center's Summer Science camp. The 5-week camp offers two classes twice a week for a total of 20 classes.
Volunteer Rachel Snell said it was the center's third year offering the camp, which is open to children ages 5 through 10. The classes are broken up into two groups by age, she said.
"The 5 to 7-year-olds we call the pollywogs and the 8 to 10-year-olds we call the bullfrogs," she said.
According to Snell, the camp is meant to offer educational opportunities for all ages in a child-friendly atmosphere. Registration for the camp started in March and while the pollywog classes are full, a few openings remain in the bullfrog classes, she said.
Two topics are offered per day of the camp and vary from astronomy, amphibians and reptiles to honeybees, the food chains of East Texas and birds of prey, she explained.
The two classes offered Tuesday had to do with moons and orbits and honeybees and their contributions to society.
Hallie started in the moon and orbit class and said she's attended the camp in the past.
"It was fun," she said, before returning to her painting.
Liam Plybon, a chemistry teacher at Longview High School, was teaching the lunar class. The class started with children decorating their individual moons and was set to include a lesson on orbits and the phases of the moon, he said. After the class, children would get to take their decorated moons home, he added.
Allie Sceggel's son Strotman, 5, was in the neighboring room attending the honeybee class. The Sceggel's moved to Longview last year and she wanted to find her son something engaging to do during the summer.
"There was a similar event where we lived before so I wanted something for him to do so I signed him up," she said.
Aside from giving Strotman a fun and educational way to spend his time, the camp also doubled as a "break for mom", she said with a laugh.
As the class started, instructors explained the importance of honeybees not only as honey producers but also as hefty crop pollinators. A portion of a honeycomb was passed around for children to hold as well as some honey-made wax. A volunteer for the class dressed in a beekeeping suit and explained to the children how it kept her safe while dealing with honeybee colonies. Another volunteer explained the use of several tools like a bee smoker, a honey scraper and more.
Later, children were set to decorate a flower pot to plant soil and seeds in. After the class, they would be able to take their flower pots and accessories home with them.
The camp is set to run through the end of June. For more information visit tinyurl.com/4bft4vz4