Shakeal Hunter and her three sons came from Arlington to visit family for the Easter weekend and kicked off their holiday with a community egg hunt Saturday at Broughton Park in Longview.
The hunt was divided into three sections at the park with children assigned a section based on age.
Shortly after noon, the signal was given, and the hunt was on. Children dashed around with baskets by their sides and nabbed each egg they could find. Several golden eggs were hidden that, if found, could be redeemed for Easter baskets full of goodies.
Hunter's sons, Lquavion, 10, Ltayvion, 7, and Lquorion, 2, sat at a picnic table and sorted through their winnings after the hunt. One of the children had secured a golden egg and got to pick out a basket.
Hunter decided to bring her children to the event after hearing about it from Laurie Ann Sneed, the children's grandmother, she said.
"It was just something they can do. We live in the city, so they don't really have too many Easter egg hunts," Hunter said.
Her children love the outdoors, and she believed they would enjoy the event, she said. As her three sons sat eating candy, Hunter said they had a good time.
Sondra Fowler and her four children, Emily, 15, Alyssa, 13, Lucas, 10, and William, 8, came to the hunt after seeing flyers posted around Longview, she said.
"We always do community stuff, so we just thought it'd be really fun for the kids to come out and do," she said.
Fowler extended her thanks to the event organizers because it turned out "really awesome."
The hunt was hosted by the Gregg County Democratic Party.
Mary Lou Tevebaugh, precinct chair, said she didn't anticipate the high turnout, but organizers had prepared. More than 2,000 eggs were hidden for the hunt.
"We were thinking maybe like 75 (children would attend), but this is overwhelming," she said.
This is the first time the county Democratic Party has hosted an egg hunt, but after this year's success, she expects the tradition to continue next year, she said.
"The kids seem to love it. ...I think we will (host again)," Tevebaugh said.
In addition to the egg hunt, free hot dogs, chips and drinks were available.
The Easter bunny also was available for photos.