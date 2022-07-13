Paper became puzzles, treasure maps and more Tuesday during the first day of the Creative Creations Class at the Stamper Park Resource Center.
The description of the class, put on by the Longview Parks and Recreation Department, explains that "kids will create unique and creative useful new items out of everyday things they might normally throw away."
This is the fourth summer that instructor Gillian Peters has led the class and said she got started because of her "hoarder" tendencies.
"I don't want to throw stuff away," she said. "I see a new use for it, and I like to craft, and so just doing it at home with my own kids I thought it was exciting, and I looked for some venues."
The classes previously have been held at Longview World of Wonders but have stayed at the resource center since moving there, Peters said.
On Tuesday, the six children in attendance worked with paper and cardboard to create crafts such as egg carton animals, treasure maps, bookmarks and puzzles, Peters said. Working with the same materials, the class is set to make piñatas and mosaics out of magazine clippings when it meets again Thursday.
"Next week, we'll focus on plastics and cork and things like that. We're 'gonna make an art caddy that spins, and I'm 'gonna melt down plastic bottle caps to make a surface, and they're gonna make magnets the same way," Peters said.
The class also next week will make sailboats out of corks and sails out of fused plastic backs, she said.
Since preparation for some of the crafts takes time, Peters starts some of them ahead of time at her home, she said. The children still get to see the process of how the crafts are made, they just don't have to labor over the more time-intensive parts.
Peters said it is important for children to learn how to recycle and repurpose household items because it gives them a way to be creative while also learning the value of upcycling.
"Instead of being the consumer where you're always buying new things because something's broken, see what you can do to use it again, or instead of buying something new, just see if you can make it yourself," she said.
Piper Samples, 5, was steadily coloring a Pokémon picture Tuesday and was ready to move on to the next step — applying Mod Podge, which is a sealant, to her work.
Peters explained to the children that each picture they had doubled as a sticker, and after coloring, they would move on to apply their picture to a piece of cardboard. The image then would have a layer of Mod Podge applied and then set to dry. After the works were dry, they were set to be put in a Cricut Maker which would cut them into puzzles.
Too distracted to talk Tuesday, Piper smoothed out her sticker onto cardboard and was given a sponge brush and some Mod Podge to apply on top of her picture.
Piper's mother, Jennifer Samples, sat near the back of the room observing the class. She decided to bring her daughter after hearing about the classes on social media, she said.
"(Piper) loves art, and it's the middle of summer, and we were bored," Samples said. "I like the idea of just taking something that you would just normally throw away and making something beautiful from it."
Samples said she also believes the summer class offers a good opportunity for socialization for Piper by being able to see other children and be creative with them.