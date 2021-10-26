Even with spooky season in full swing and Halloween just around the corner, the shivers running up and down your spine this week will likely be weather related. A cold front moving through East Texas is expected to bring severe thunderstorms and night time temperatures in the 40s the rest of the week.
National Weather Service Shreveport's Science and Operations Officer Brad Bryant said East Texas can expect a cool down after temperatures pushed record highs earlier this week.
“We’ve got a really strong cold front that’s going to be coming down tomorrow (Wednesday),” Bryant said.
The front is expected to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the region Wednesday. The weather service does not expect flooding concerns, though it is a possibility with strong storms. Bryant said some areas could see isolated amounts of 1 to 2 inches of rain.
“We’re pretty confident that all areas will get some rain,” Bryant said, adding that the needed rainfall will be beneficial to the area.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected mostly before 1 p.m. in the Longview area with a high near 79. There is a 100% chance of precipitation, he said, with wind gusts as high as 20 mph expected.
The risk for severe thunderstorms is greater along and south of Interstate 20, Bryant said.
A line of storms is expected to come through the Longview area around midday and could bring damaging wind gusts.
“We can’t rule out isolated tornadoes,” Bryant said. “This system is a very powerful system.”
Winds will continue Wednesday night with a low around 55 degrees. Winds will increase Thursday to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon with gusts as high as 45 mph, though there will be sunny skies with a high near 68 degrees.
“We typically don't see winds that strong behind cold fronts,” Bryant said. “Once you get up to 40 or above, you can start taking down trees, tree limbs.”
Winds could remain gusty through Friday but are expected to calm down for the weekend.
“This weekend should be pretty nice,” Bryant said.
Temperatures will trend downward Thursday night with a low of 49 and Friday night with a low of 45 degrees. Widespread lows in the 40s will continue Friday and Saturday night before jumping up to the 50s Sunday night.
Daytime temperatures will hover in the mid 60s to the 70s at the end of the week with sunny skies.
The cooler nights are a nearly 50-degree fall from 90s daytime temperatures Sunday and Monday.
“For the past two days, we were bumping up against record highs,” Bryant said.
On Monday, Longview reached 92 degrees and broke the 91-degree record sent in 1947. Tyler tied with the 91 degree record set in 1985.