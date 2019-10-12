From Staff Reports
It was a chilly start Saturday for the Junior League of Longview’s annual Monster Dash 5K/10K race in downtown Longview.
Temperatures were in the low 40s as runners — many costumed for the occasion — took off about 8 a.m. for the event that’s become one of the largest annual runs each year in the city. It includes 5k and 10k races as well as a half-mile fun run for little monsters.
All funds generated through through race sponsorships and entrance fees support projects of the Junior League.
The Junior League is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.