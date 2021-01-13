Spring Hill Junior High School students toured career and technical education classes Tuesday at the high school to help them learn about and decide what courses to take next school year.
Spring Hill ISD started putting more of a focus on college and career readiness in December 2019 when the district added Assistant Superintendent of College and Career Readiness Adrian Knight.
The tour is one of the ways the district is exposing students to career opportunities they could start learning about in high school.
The students visited classes such as Mindy Borden’s health science class, where they learned how taking the class would teach them valuable skills such as CPR.
They also toured classes such as culinary arts and digital media. At each class, teachers gave them brief talks about what the class is and what students would learn.
Digital media and accounting teacher Laura Jordan said students in her digital media class learn about animation, graphic design and how to use Adobe Photoshop. Accounting students learn key tools for business and can compete on the University Interscholastic League team.
Lillian Young said she enjoys business and liked learning about the business classes. She said looking at the electives helped her prepare for the next school year.
Another student, Bryce Socoteanu, said he favored the business classes.
“Before I didn’t know what classes to take in high school, but this can help me figure out what to do,” he said.
Bryce said he did not know Spring Hill High School offered classes such as culinary arts and business information management.