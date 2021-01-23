Seventeen years ago, Stephanie Jones enrolled two of her sons at Christian Heritage Classical School in Longview after homeschooling them. Years later, perfect timing and prayer have led her to become the new head of school.
Jones first served as interim head of school last school year and spent the fall semester as acting head of school. After interviewing her and other candidates, the board officially named her the permanent head of school this past week, Jones said.
Initially, Jones brought her children to Christian Heritage because she wanted something different, she said. At the time, she had homeschooled them and was working on her accounting degree and had another child not yet old enough for school.
“At the end of the first quarter, there were parent teacher conferences, and the teacher ... she looked at me deeply in my eyes and she says, ‘How are you?’ I just started crying and I cried because I missed teaching,” she said. “At that point I pursued an accounting degree, but I had changed to math. I was tutoring college students. I went out to Heartlight Ministries and tutored there for a little bit, so teaching math is my wheelhouse. I loved teaching and I was missing that.
“So she said, ‘I’ll tell you want, when you leave this conference go see (the principal), go tell him that.’ So, I walked in and said, ‘I’m just here to tell you that I miss teaching.’ He says, ‘OK, what would you want to teach? And I said, ‘Oh, math, but nothing younger than fifth-grade ever,’ “ Jones said.
The principal at the time proceeded to tell her he had a fifth-grade math teacher position open, and he was praying about it right before she walked in his door, she said.
She was hired as a part-time teacher that day.
After her first year, however, Jones said she was not planning to return. She said she wanted to start homeschooling her youngest child, who was about to start kindergarten.
She said she helped the school to find her replacement.
But when she called to check in, the teacher who was supposed to replace her had not shown up, and the school asked her to come back. She said she has been a full-time employee at Christian Heritage since then.
“In the midst of this journey we got accredited,” Jones said. “And I got my degree in math. Along the way there were some different opportunities; I was made middle school curriculum lead. I think the Lord, it’s a beautiful story what He’s done and He’s given me a gift to watch over.”
Though she is in a new role, Jones said she still teaches middle school math and will keep doing so to know what the teachers experience.
Christian Heritage is the only classical school in the area. Jones said it is divided into three stages: grammar school, which is elementary students; logic stage, which is middle school; and rhetoric stage, which is high school.
The first stage is using songs, chants and other activities to give students the tools they need to learn, she said. They then start learning how to research and form arguments in the logic stage. It all culminates in a final 25-page thesis they have to write before graduating.
High school students spend a lot of time writing and learning persuasive argumentation.
“Our goal of the education process here is to teach them to think and reason, to defend their faith or other values they have,” she said. “Really, we’re just equipping them to be beautifully well-rounded citizens. When I went to school, I always felt like it was just a check box, and that’s just not our goal. Our goal is to form them into virtuous people that appreciate truth, good and beauty.”
Moving forward, Jones said she has some goals in mind. One of those is diversity.
“My heart’s desire would be to have an education affordable to whoever wants this education,” she said. “How to have that happen, I don’t know.”
Without having a church connected to the school, it only runs on tuition money, and scholarships are scarce, Jones said.
She said she also wants to see growth in the school. She hopes to see more students participate in fine arts and athletics, and she wants enough students to need two sections per grade.
But she wants to make sure those who join the school are going to be part of the community and support the mission.
“This school has so much to offer. This type of education can change the world, and that’s a big statement, but it can,” Jones said.