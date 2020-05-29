Valedictorian Caroline Walls
Class Rank: 1
Parents’ Names: Carrie Walls and Dr. George Walls
What organizations are you involved in? NHS (president), Texas Bank and Trust Student Board, GLSA, TAPPS Athletics, First Baptist Church Longview
What are your plans after high school? I plan to attend Wake Forest University and major in International Affairs.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? My favorite teacher is Mrs. Denise Pitts because she not only taught me calculus and chemistry, but also how to love others well.
What is your favorite high school memory? My favorite high school memory was getting to play soccer on the same team as my brother with my dad as my coach.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? My biggest accomplishment was being able to participate in sports, fine arts, and academics equally well.
Salutatorian Chloey Story
Class Rank: 2
Parents’ Names: Amanda Graham, Bill Graham
What organizations are you involved in? NHS and youth group at pathway church I also tutor elementary students
What are your plans after high school? I plan to attend Kilgore College then transfer to SFA majoring in neonatal nursing
Who is your favorite teacher and why? Denise Pitts was my favorite teacher because she did not only teach me her subject but also about life
What is your favorite high school memory? My favorite high school memory is planning our high school retreat and growing closer with my class and friends
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? My biggest accomplishment in high school is achieving the rank of salutatorian.