Christian Heritage Classical School in Longview has built an outdoor pavilion as a way to give students more time outside while staying safe from COVID-19.
The private school cut the ribbon on the pavilion Thursday, but it has been in use most of the school year, said booster club board member Jeanna Brown.
"This began during the summer," she said. "We wanted to provide a facility so kids could be outside, spread out, hopefully take their mask off and take a break. We wanted it to be a multi-use facility."
Some work still remains on the pavilion. Brown said they will add retractable basketball goals, paint for a court and electricity.
It already was used for a homecoming dance this fall, a pep rally, art classes and for lunch, she said. Once electricity is made available, the goal is to have music events such as choir concerts in the spring.
Everything was supposed to be complete by the start of the school year, but COVID-19 impacted the factory manufacturing the metal, so construction was delayed, Brown said.
Funds for the project were raised by the booster club selling corporate signage sponsors, booster club memberships and donations.
Brown said there is often a false perception that private schools have a lot of money, but they do not get the tax funding that public schools receive, leading them to rely on donations.
"We’re just very grateful for the generosity of our families and the people in the community for supporting us," she said. "I’m just very grateful for the people who stepped forward. We had some very generous grandparents that want to see their kids in school, and we’re very fortunate and blessed to be in school right now.
"It’s just neat to see some good things happening this year because it’s been a hard year for everybody, so this is a blessing for us, and we’re very thankful for it."