Here’s a look at Christmas Eve services being offered by churches in Longview and the area this afternoon and tonight:
New Beginnings Baptist Church, 2137 E. George Richey Road in Longview, will have campus combined Christmas Eve Candlelight services at 2, 3:30 and 5 p.m. today. For information, call (903) 759-5552.
HighRidge Church, 2101 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview, will have its Christmas Eve services at 3 and 5 p.m. today. Its deaf ministry will provide signed worship during the 5 p.m. service. For information, call (903) 759-1401.
Good Shepherd Anglican Church, 501 Pine Tree Road in Longview, will have its Christmas Eve Holy Eucharist service at 4 p.m. today. For information, call (903) 309-3426.
First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St. in Longview, will have its children’s Christmas Eve worship in the sanctuary at 4 p.m. today; come-and-go Christmas communion in Nicholson Chapel at 5 p.m. today, contemporary Christmas Eve worship in the faith center at 5:30 p.m. today; traditional Christmas Eve worship in the sanctuary at 7 tonight. For information, call (903) 753-4463.
Greggton First Baptist Church, 4520 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview, will have its Christmas Eve Candlelight service at 5 p.m. today. For information, call (903) 759-7157.
Macedonia Baptist Church, 4656 Page Road in Longview, will have its Christmas Eve Candlelight service at 5 p.m. today. For information, call (903) 758-6785.
Oakland Heights Baptist Church, 1600 Judson Road in Longview, will have its Christmas Eve Candlelight service at 5:30 p.m. today. For information, call (903) 753-0291.
Trinity Episcopal Church, 906 Padon St. in Longview, will have pre-service music and carol singing at 5:30 p.m. today; “Christmas Eve Pageant and Communion” service at 6 tonight; pre-service music and carol singing at 10:30 p.m.; traditional Christmas Eve service at 11 tonight; informal communion Christmas Day “Said” service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. For information, call (903) 753-3366.
Longview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 3800 Judson Road in Longview, will have its Christmas Eve Candles and Carols service at 5:45 p.m. today. For information, call (903) 234-0032.
Longview Christian Church, 2400 McCann Road in Longview, will have its Christmas Eve Candlelight service at 6 tonight. For information, call (903) 758-6868.
Motion Church, 110 Triple Creek Drive in Longview, will have its “Christmas Eve Experience” at 6 tonight. For information, call (903) 224-5154.
St. Michael & All Angels’ Episcopal Church, 909 Reel Road in Longview, will have its Christmas Eve Candlelight at 6 tonight. For information, call (903) 759-2051.
First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St. in Longview, will have its Candles and Carols prelude service at 6:45 tonight, and Christmas Eve service at 7 tonight. For information, visit fcclongview.org or call (903) 753-7611.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1007 E. Pinecrest Drive in Marshall, will have its Candlelight Christmas Eve Service at 7 tonight.