KILGORE — Goats in a petting zoo Saturday in downtown Kilgore drew the attention of Rachel Williams, who was having lunch with husband Trey and son Paladin, 7, outside Downtown D'Lites.
"We plan on checking out the goats," said Williams, a Kilgore resident who was unaware the Christmas in Kilgore event, hosted by Kilgore Main Street, was taking place. "We plan on petting them. Hopefully, take one of them home."
Paladin said softly, "They're cute."
The goats at the Noah's Way Exotic Petting Zoo of Hico also caught the attention of Angelica De La Garza and her boyfriend, Jesse Crawford, who live in Dallas and were visiting his parents in Longview.
"I love the opportunity to get in touch with animals I don't get to see in the city," De La Garza said. "We don't see farm animals ever in the Dallas area."
Her boyfriend was at a loss for the right word.
"I don't know what you call it — 'goatee,'" Crawford said as he stroked his beard.
Crawford and his girlfriend observed the petting zoo from outside while children and their mothers entered it. It also featured deer, sheep and cattle.
The petting zoo was among the attractions of the Christmas in Kilgore event that also included pony and mini train rides, live music, a Christmas film festival and an appearance by Santa Claws.
Santa spoke to children inside The Texan Theatre, which showed Christmas-themed movies.
Sisters Kenleigh 7, and Kendel Baird, 6, of Liberty City sat on Santa's lap while their younger sister, Kylie, 4, watched. Their aunt Kelly Baird, also of Liberty City, took them to the event.
Kenleigh said she asked Santa for a mermaid costume for Christmas.
"Because you can swim," Kendel said.
Outside, vendors tried to draw attention with merchandise that included artwork, magnets, mugs, comic books, sweatshirts, vintage toys and other items.
Artist Lisa Lummus attended the event as the first venue at which she displayed and tried to sell her marker drawings of comic book characters such as The Joker, Captain America, The Hulk, Deadpool and Venom. She also displayed portraits drawn in pencil.
Lummus said Bo Barrow, an in-school suspension teacher at Sabine High School, where she works as teacher's aide, encouraged her to take up drawing. She added Kilgore artist Brett Mitchell invited her to participate Saturday.
"I have not sold anything yet, but I made a lot of contacts," Lummus said. She added she plans to be a vendor in May at Kilgore Geekend.
Members of another group, the East Texas Chapter of Heroic Little Inner Children, appeared in costume.
Melody Burns of Kilgore appeared as a "Christmas-inspired" Scarlet O'Hara, wearing a Civil War ball gown reminiscent of the book and movie "Gone With The Wind." Her gown featured hunter green velvet and a red underskirt with poinsettias for Christmas.
"This one (gown) took 120 hours to make," she said.
Fellow member Dylan Gandy, a staff sergeant at Barksdale Air Force Base in Shreveport, appeared as Superman.
He said the group's intent is to raise awareness of children with disabilities such as deafness and blindness. Members appear in costume at children's hospitals, care centers and events such as Christmas in Kilgore.