Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their debut Dec. 2 at the Christmas in the Park light display at Liberty City's Hugh Camp Memorial Park.
This is the 25th year volunteers have decorated the park with lights, decorations and a house for the jolly old elf and his wife.
While visitors can drive through the park to enjoy the lights, decorations aren't officially finished.
Volunteers are invited to help finish decorations at 6 p.m. Monday.
Santa and Mrs. Claus can be visited in their house at the top of the hill 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17.
Children are invited to take a picture with Mr. and Mrs. Claus inside their house
The light display is free to the public and will remain open until the new year.
Christmas in the Park is at 5716 Old Highway 135 N. in Liberty City.