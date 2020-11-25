The Christmas in the Park lights display at Liberty City’s Hugh Camp Memorial County Park is set to return this year, complete with visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The display should be open for visitors beginning Thursday, said Marvin Hillhouse, one of the organizers.
Christmas in the Park is free and open to the public through New Year’s Day.
Santa and Mrs. Claus also are set to appear 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11-12 and 18-19.
Because of COVID-19 safety precautions, Santa and Mrs. Claus will remain on the porch of his house set up at the park, and children and parents are asked to stay off the porch.
Children also will not be allowed to sit in Santa’s lap.
The park is on Old Highway 135, off the Liberty City Exit on Interstate 20, on the right across from McCarey’s Chapel Methodist Church.
For information, go to Christmas in the Park at Liberty City on Facebook.