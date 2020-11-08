Shoppers looking to mark items off their Christmas shopping Saturday also had a chance to help East Texas foster children have a happy holiday.
Christmas for the Least of These volunteer Valerie Roberts said about 24 local vendors participated in the organization’s Christmas Market at the Infinity Event Center and Ballroom in Longview.
Roberts said the event was aimed mostly at raising awareness of Christmas for the Least of These, but most of the vendors had donated either gifts or money to help fulfill the Christmas wishes of some of the children helped by the organization. Shoppers also had the opportunity to select ornaments from a Christmas tree that described a child’s wish list items.
Jennifer Barnett of White Oak said she learned about the event from a friend and thought it was a neat cause.
“I didn’t even know it was a thing until she told me about it,” Barnett said Saturday as she and her daughter, Makenna, 14, browsed the vendors setup at the event center.
Christmas for the Least of These is a nonprofit organization working to help meet the needs of foster children in Region 4 of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, which includes 23 counties in Northeast Texas. Roberts said the organization served 50 foster children when it was started in 2012 and served more than 700 this past year.
Arion and Jacob Crater, whose both sold Scentsy products, said they were pleased with the steady stream of customers Saturday. The Craters also said it meant a lot to them to be able to participate in the event as they are both supervisors with Child Protective Services.
“With as many kids as we have in the foster care system, it’s just neat to see people working to make sure these kids have a really, really good Christmas,” Jacob Crater said.
Child Protective Services caseworkers help the organization identify children who need support. Each child is given three wishes, and once collected, the gifts are delivered to county CPS offices where individual caseworkers then deliver the gifts to the children.
Wish lists for children as well as a list of drop-off locations in Longview, Tyler, Kilgore, Hallsville and Overton are available on the Christmas for the Least of These Facebook page.